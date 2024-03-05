Penelope Cruz, Margaret Qualley, & More Watch Gigi Hadid Walk in Chanel's Paris Show

Gigi Hadid walked the runway in front of a star-studded crowd at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week.

Penelope Cruz and Margaret Qualley were among the stars who sat in the front row at the fashion show on Tuesday (March 5) in Paris, France.

More stars in attendance included Riley Keough, Zazie Beetz, Zoey Deutch, Vanessa Paradis, Camille Rowe, Gracie Abrams, Angele, and Dree Hemingway.

Penelope stars in a new Chanel short film alongside Brad Pitt and the one-minute clip was shown at the top of the show. The brand notes, “A tribute to the film A Man and a Woman by French director Claude Lelouch, it captures the beginning of a love story in Deauville, a place dear to the House and the inspiration behind the collection imagined by Virginie Viard.”

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos from the Chanel show…