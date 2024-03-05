Top Stories
Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement &amp; More

Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin &amp; Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie &amp; Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 2:07 pm

Penelope Cruz, Margaret Qualley, & More Watch Gigi Hadid Walk in Chanel's Paris Show

Penelope Cruz, Margaret Qualley, & More Watch Gigi Hadid Walk in Chanel's Paris Show

Gigi Hadid walked the runway in front of a star-studded crowd at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week.

Penelope Cruz and Margaret Qualley were among the stars who sat in the front row at the fashion show on Tuesday (March 5) in Paris, France.

More stars in attendance included Riley Keough, Zazie Beetz, Zoey Deutch, Vanessa Paradis, Camille Rowe, Gracie Abrams, Angele, and Dree Hemingway.

Penelope stars in a new Chanel short film alongside Brad Pitt and the one-minute clip was shown at the top of the show. The brand notes, “A tribute to the film A Man and a Woman by French director Claude Lelouch, it captures the beginning of a love story in Deauville, a place dear to the House and the inspiration behind the collection imagined by Virginie Viard.”

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos from the Chanel show…
Just Jared on Facebook
chanel show paris fashion week 01
chanel show paris fashion week 02
chanel show paris fashion week 03
chanel show paris fashion week 04
chanel show paris fashion week 05
chanel show paris fashion week 06
chanel show paris fashion week 07
chanel show paris fashion week 08
chanel show paris fashion week 09
chanel show paris fashion week 10
chanel show paris fashion week 11
chanel show paris fashion week 12
chanel show paris fashion week 13
chanel show paris fashion week 14
chanel show paris fashion week 15
chanel show paris fashion week 16
chanel show paris fashion week 17
chanel show paris fashion week 18
chanel show paris fashion week 19
chanel show paris fashion week 20
chanel show paris fashion week 21
chanel show paris fashion week 22
chanel show paris fashion week 23
chanel show paris fashion week 24
chanel show paris fashion week 25
chanel show paris fashion week 26
chanel show paris fashion week 27
chanel show paris fashion week 28
chanel show paris fashion week 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angele, Camille Rowe, Dree Hemingway, Fashion, Gigi Hadid, Gracie Abrams, Margaret Qualley, Penelope Cruz, Riley Keough, Vanessa Paradis, Zazie Beetz, Zoey Deutch