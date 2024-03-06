Ashley Tisdale Recalls 'Mean Girls' Screen Test With Blake Lively

Ashley Tisdale is looking back on auditioning for the original Mean Girls movie!

The 38-year-old actress opened up about a screen test she did with Blake Lively for the movie during a Tuesday night (March 5) appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It wasn’t… Oh yeah, it was for Karen actually. Gosh, that was so long ago,” Ashley said. “I just remember screen testing, and it was me and Blake Lively, and someone else. But yeah, I screen tested, that was like eons ago, obviously.”

She then revealed something she did that actually made it into the movie!

“I just remember I ad-libbed, ’cause I always like in an audition to steal the scene, and I ad-libbed one line, and they put in the movie,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

“I should’ve gotten a writer’s credit,” she joked, laughing. “I’m kidding, yes, but I was like, ‘Dang!’”

It has previously been reported that Ashley actually was auditioning for the role of Gretchen Weiners, but didn’t make it to the final rounds of auditions – Lacey Chabert ended up booking that role.

Blake was said to be auditioning for Karen Smith, and she made it to the finals, but the role went to Amanda Seyfried, of course.

Find out about more stars who auditioned for the Mean Girls movie…