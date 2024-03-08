Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied Finalize Divorce After Quietly Separating in 2023

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have ended their marriage.

On Friday (March 8), it was revealed that the 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 46-year-old director/choreographer had finalized their divorce after she quietly filed eight months ago, People confirms.

Keep reading to find out more…Natalie filed in July 2023 and the divorce was finalized last month in France, where she and Benjamin live with their two kids – son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7 – a rep for Natalie confirmed.

The pair quietly separated after Benjamin faced cheating allegations in May 2023.

“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a friend of the couple shared with People. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

Natalie and Benjamin began dating in 2009 after meeting on set of Black Swan and married 11 years ago on August 4, 2012.

In an interview last month, Natalie was asked about all of the speculation about her marriage to Benjamin. Find out how she responded.