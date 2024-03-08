Maddie Ziegler Addresses 'Dance Moms' Past Ahead of Upcoming Reunion Special

Maddie Ziegler is opening up about her past on the reality series Dance Moms.

In a new interview for Teen Vogue, the 21-year-old Fitting In star acknowledges her past on the show and where she came from before becoming the entertainer she is today.

“Obviously, I have my feelings about that [show], but if I didn’t do it, I would not be where I am right now at all,” she shared with the interviewer. “I wouldn’t have been found by Sia. I wouldn’t have found my love for acting through music videos, and I wouldn’t be where I am, literally, right now talking to you.”

She also touched on growing out of who she was when she was a child on the show.

“I’m not always going to be that little girl,” Maddie said. “I’m still that same goofy, loving, hard-working girl, but I’m also changing and growing. It’s scary when people are like, ‘But you’re not who you were when you were younger.’ And I have to explain, ‘Yeah, because that’s just not realistic.’”

The same day Maddie‘s interview dropped, a trailer for the upcoming Dance Moms: The Reunion dropped, where one of her former co-stars seemingly called her and her sister Kenzie out for not showing up to the reunion.

“Them not being here is kind of like, ‘Let me erase my past, pretend it never happened, shove it down the drain,’ when it’s like, that’s why you are who you are,” JoJo Siwa says in the reunion trailer.

In the past, Maddie has opened up about what Dance Moms was really like behind-the-scenes, why she won’t ever talk to Abby Lee Miller again and more.

In June 2023, Maddie revealed that her mom has apologized for putting her through Dance Moms. Find out what she said!