Natalie Portman Makes Brief Comment on Speculation About Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman made a rare comment about her marriage in a new interview.

If you don’t know, in the summer of 2023, Natalie and her husband Benjamin Millepied faced split rumors after cheating allegations surfaced.

Keep reading to find out more…

Initial reports suggested he had been unfaithful, but they were staying together.

Natalie and Benjamin married in 2012 and share two kids – son Aleph, born in 2011, and daughter, Amalia, born in 2017.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Natalie was asked about the public speculation surrounding all the headlines.

Specifically, VF asked, “In the lead-up to this movie coming out, people were writing about your marriage and your personal life in a very public way. What is that like?”

Natalie responded, “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.”

The interviewer responded, “Don’t love asking about it, either,” to which Natalie responded, “I can imagine.”

The latest update we have showed Natalie out and about without her wedding ring in August of 2023. Natalie did still appear to be wearing her ring and in good spirits during outings in June on 2023.