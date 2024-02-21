'True Detective' Creator Bashes Finale of Season 4 'Night Country,' Kali Reis Responds

True Detective‘s original creator Nic Pizzolatto is not impressed with the conclusion of Season 4, True Detective: Night Country.

The season was notably the first not to be done by the show’s creator himself, but rather from Issa López, who directed and co-wrote all six episodes. Nic, an executive producer on the show, distanced himself from the series and got backlash after reposting criticisms of the finale to his Instagram Story.

Rather than weighing in himself, Nic shared negative reactions from other people, calling it “disrespectful and insulting” and a “hot mess.” He also posted messages from fans calling out “lazy, nonsensical” resolutions and claiming that the new director had “butchered” the original writing.

Kali Reis, the wrestler-turned-actor who stars in Night Country alongside Jodie Foster, responded on social media.

“That’s a damn shame,” Kali wrote “But hey I guess ‘if you don’t have anything good to share, sh-t on others’ is the new wave lol.”

Nic made headlines earlier in the year in which he called Season 4’s ties to his first season “so stupid,” adding: “I certainly did not have any input on this story or anything else. Can’t blame me.”

In response to early criticisms, Issa López was asked by Vulture about the comments and she said: “I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them. That’s his prerogative.”

“I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome.”

