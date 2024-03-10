Best Actress Nominee Lily Gladstone is Luxurious in Velvet at Oscars 2024

Lily Gladstone is giving off Oscar-winner energy on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actress arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (March 10) wearing a luxurious velvet gown.

She is a first-time nominee, up for Best Actress!

Lily is competing in a seriously stacked category this year. Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things) are all also up for the Academy Award. We wish them all luck!

If you missed it, Lily won at the 2024 SAG Awards last month, and one of her competitors went viral over her response to losing.

FYI: Lily is wearing custom Gucci x Big Joe Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork and Bulgari jewels.

