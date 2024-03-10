Top Stories
Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:29 pm

Best Actress Nominee Lily Gladstone is Luxurious in Velvet at Oscars 2024

Best Actress Nominee Lily Gladstone is Luxurious in Velvet at Oscars 2024

Lily Gladstone is giving off Oscar-winner energy on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actress arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (March 10) wearing a luxurious velvet gown.

She is a first-time nominee, up for Best Actress!

Keep reading to find out more…

Lily is competing in a seriously stacked category this year. Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things) are all also up for the Academy Award. We wish them all luck!

If you missed it, Lily won at the 2024 SAG Awards last month, and one of her competitors went viral over her response to losing.

Keep an eye out for all of our coverage from the Oscars tonight and familiarize yourself with all of the nominees!

Be sure to find out these 20 super interesting Oscars facts you probably never knew about!

FYI: Lily is wearing custom Gucci x Big Joe Mountain of Ironhouse Quillwork and Bulgari jewels.

Scroll through all of the photos of Lily Gladstone at the Oscars in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
lily gladstone oscars red carpet 01
lily gladstone oscars red carpet 02
lily gladstone oscars red carpet 03
lily gladstone oscars red carpet 04
lily gladstone oscars red carpet 05
lily gladstone oscars red carpet 06
lily gladstone oscars red carpet 07
lily gladstone oscars red carpet 08
lily gladstone oscars red carpet 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone, Oscars