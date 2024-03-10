Top Stories
Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:29 pm

Chris Hemsworth Kisses Elsa Pataky on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Chris Hemsworth Kisses Elsa Pataky on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Chris Hemsworth gives his wife Elsa Pataky a kiss on the head as they walk the red carpet together at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 40-year-old actor is set to take the stage this evening as a presenter at the Oscars.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing right now on ABC. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

Just Jared will be live updating throughout the evening during the Oscars telecast, so stick with us tonight!

Browse through the gallery to see all the photos of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the Oscars…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth elsa pataky oscars 2024 red carpet 01
chris hemsworth elsa pataky oscars 2024 red carpet 02
chris hemsworth elsa pataky oscars 2024 red carpet 03
chris hemsworth elsa pataky oscars 2024 red carpet 04
chris hemsworth elsa pataky oscars 2024 red carpet 05
chris hemsworth elsa pataky oscars 2024 red carpet 06
chris hemsworth elsa pataky oscars 2024 red carpet 07
chris hemsworth elsa pataky oscars 2024 red carpet 08
chris hemsworth elsa pataky oscars 2024 red carpet 09
chris hemsworth elsa pataky oscars 2024 red carpet 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Oscars