Chris Hemsworth Kisses Elsa Pataky on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Chris Hemsworth gives his wife Elsa Pataky a kiss on the head as they walk the red carpet together at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 40-year-old actor is set to take the stage this evening as a presenter at the Oscars.

