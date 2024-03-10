'Barbie' Nominees Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Attend Oscars 2024 Together

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have a big night ahead of them!

The married couple, who are also nominated together, hit the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Greta and Noah are nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for their Barbie screenplay. Barbie also has several nominations, including Best Picture.

Fans have been hoping for a Barbie sequel ever since the very pink blockbuster debuted in 2023, and we just got another hint that it’s a possibility.

FYI: Greta Gerwig is wearing Vendôme jewelry.