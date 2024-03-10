Jennifer Lawrence Wears Polka Dot Dress to Oscars 2024

Jennifer Lawrence looks gorgeous while arriving for the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 33-year-old actress, who returned to acting after a couple years off this past year, stepped out in a polka dot, strapless dress for the annual event, which celebrates the best in film.

Jennifer is set to hit the stage as one of the many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show.

If you forgot, at just 22 years old, Jennifer was the second youngest to win the Best Actress Oscar, which she won for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

If you haven’t seen, we gathered up the 15 youngest Oscar winners ever (and the youngest was just 10 years old!)

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Christian Dior Haute Couture dress with Swarovski jewelry.

