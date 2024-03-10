Nimona's Eugene Lee Yang Defies Expectations in Amazing Red Gown at Oscars 2024

Eugene Lee Yang is representing Nimona in a fabulous red gown on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 10) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old actor and Try Guy voiced a character in the movie, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature.

He arrived at the Dolby Theatre in a red dress with a dramatic train. He carried himself with the utmost poise and appeared to be in good spirits while posing for photographers.

Nimona is facing off against Elemental, The Boy and the Heron, Robot Dreams and Spider-Man: Across the Universe tonight. We wish the cast and crew luck!

