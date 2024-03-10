Josh Hartnett & Wife Tamsin Egerton Make It Date Night at Oscars 2024

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton are a picture perfect couple on the red carpet!

The married couple posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

For the awards show, Josh, 45, looked handsome in a black tux with a white bow tie while Tamsin, 35, sparkled in a gold dress.

Josh‘s latest film Oppenheimer leads the nominations tonight with 13 nods including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. You can check out the full list of nominations here.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show.