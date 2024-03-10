Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell Meet Up with Barbie's America Ferrera on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Best Original Song nominee Billie Eilish has arrived ahead of her big performance at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 22-year-old entertainer’s song, “What Was I Made For?,” is up for the Oscar this evening. She and her brother who she co-wrote the song with, Finneas O’Connell, will be performing the song this evening as well.

On the red carpet, Billie posed with Finneas as well as Barbie nominee America Ferrera!

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Billie is wearing Chanel.