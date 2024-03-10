'Barbie' Stars Kingsley Ben-Adir & Simu Liu Hit the Carpet In All Black at Oscars 2024

Kingsley Ben-Adir and Simu Liu arrive on the red carpet for the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The two actors both starred as one of the many Kens in the Oscar-nominated Best Picture, Barbie.

While Kingsley opted for a classic black tuxedo, Simu went in a bit of a different direction with a Fendi black wool suit jacket with peak lapels and asymmetrical closure paired with black straight leg trousers. He finished his look off with Christian Louboutin boots.

Joining Simu at the event was his beautiful girlfriend Allison Hsu, who looked lovely in a strapless white gown.

In Barbie, Kingsley and Simu took part in the “I’m Just Ken” musical number with Ryan Gosling and more, and Ryan will be performing the song during the ceremony, with a reported 65 dancers. It’s currently unknown if the other Kens will join in the performance!

The day before, Simu brought his cute pup Chopa to an event for his new movie Arthur the King.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

Check out 15+ photos of Kingsley Ben-Adir and Simu Liu arriving at the 2024 Oscars…