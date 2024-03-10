Top Stories
Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 5:44 pm

Mark Ronson & Wife Grace Gummer Get Ready to Celebrate 'Barbie' at Oscars 2024

Best Original Song nominee Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer step out on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

If you don’t know, Mark is nominated this evening for his song “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie, which was performed by Ryan Gosling in the film. They both will be taking the stage this evening for what is sure to be an epic performance!

By the way, if you don’t know, Grace‘s mom is Meryl Streep!

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

