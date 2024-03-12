'NCIS' Execs Address That Jennifer Aniston Casting Rumor

There have been rumors for years that Jennifer Aniston was considered for a role on NCIS back when it was first being cast.

In the oral history of the hit CBS procedural series from THR, the show’s creators, casting directors, former network heads, and more came together to share secrets from the show that fans might not have known – and one of them was about Jennifer‘s interest in the show.

A rumor once spread that Jennifer was interested in the role of Caitlin Todd in the series.

Sasha Alexander eventually got the role, departing the series just two seasons in because of a demanding work schedule.

So, was Jennifer really in the running for the part?

According to Charles Floyd Johnson, an executive producer for both NCIS and JAG, yes.

“I think Jennifer Aniston was available at the time, and her name was floated,” he said.

However, NCIS casting director Susan Bluestein, didn’t think she actually was.

“I don’t remember ever offering it to Jennifer Aniston,” she shared. However, she does note that the actress “could very well have been a name that we discussed.”

Elsewhere in the oral history, the showrunners also discussed all the names that were pitched to play Gibbs, too.