Every Season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Ratings

RuPaul’s Drag Race is massive worldwide, captivating audiences worldwide with a dazzling display of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

With well over a dozen seasons under its glittery belt, the iconic reality competition has brought us a parade of fierce queens, hilarious challenges, and lip-sync battles that have left us gagging.

But with so many seasons to choose from, which ones truly stand out as the crème de la crème of drag excellence?

We’re deep diving into the over-the-top, campy world of Drag Race and ranking the best seasons based on their Audience Scores on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning the fans are determining our ranking.

From shocking eliminations to legendary lip-sync battles, join us as we celebrate the top seasons that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and the drag community alike.

See which seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race are the best, ranked from lowest to highest…