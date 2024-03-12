Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Payday Revealed After Oscars 2024 Victories!

Christopher Nolan‘s total payday for Oppenheimer has been revealed just days after his win for Best Director at the 2024 Oscars.

The film also won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the show’s telecast on Sunday (March 10).

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Variety, Christopher brought in just under $100 million for his work on the epic.

This number comes from “a combination of salary, backend compensation, box-office escalators and a bonus for his twin Academy Awards.”

The film earned $958 million worldwide at the box office after its July 2023 release date.

Many are wondering what Christopher‘s next project will be. Variety says that it could be a remake of The Prisoner, a 1960s mystery TV series. Other sources are saying that he will write a different screenplay. Stay tuned as we learn more!

Here’s where you can watch Oppenheimer for free today!