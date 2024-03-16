Ross Mathews Reveals The Celeb He's Often Mistaken For

Ross Mathews might be well-known for judging RuPaul’s Drag Race or co-hosting The Drew Barrymore Show, but sometimes he gets mistaken for another celeb!

In a new interview, Ross, 44, revealed the one celeb – and fellow TV personality – people often mistaken him for.

Ross told Us Weekly that people sometimes think he's James Corden, and he lets them believe he's really James!

Ross told Us Weekly that people sometimes think he’s James Corden, and he lets them believe he’s really James!

“People will send me free desserts or drinks, and say, ‘We just love your work, Mr. Corden,’” Ross said. “And I [respond], ‘Thank you so much.’”

