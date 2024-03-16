Top Stories
13 Famous Men Who Had Vasectomies (&amp; 1 Who Refused to Get One)

13 Famous Men Who Had Vasectomies (& 1 Who Refused to Get One)

Celine Dion Thanks Family &amp; Fans for Support on Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day

Celine Dion Thanks Family & Fans for Support on Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Kate Middleton's Photo Controversy in New Instagram Post

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Kate Middleton's Photo Controversy in New Instagram Post

Sat, 16 March 2024 at 12:37 pm

Ross Mathews Reveals The Celeb He's Often Mistaken For

Ross Mathews Reveals The Celeb He's Often Mistaken For

Ross Mathews might be well-known for judging RuPaul’s Drag Race or co-hosting The Drew Barrymore Show, but sometimes he gets mistaken for another celeb!

In a new interview, Ross, 44, revealed the one celeb – and fellow TV personality – people often mistaken him for.

Keep reading to find out more…PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ross Mathews

Ross told Us Weekly that people sometimes think he’s James Corden, and he lets them believe he’s really James!

ross mathews james xcorden

“People will send me free desserts or drinks, and say, ‘We just love your work, Mr. Corden,’” Ross said. “And I [respond], ‘Thank you so much.’”

If you missed it, Ross is one of the many LGBTQ+ celebs that have revealed their preferred sexual position!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ross Mathews