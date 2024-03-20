Regina King & Sister Reina Walk Red Carpet Together at 'Shirley' Premiere, Their New Movie!

Regina King is starring in a new movie with her sister Reina!

The sisters walked the red carpet together at the premiere of their new film Shirley on Tuesday (March 19) at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Regina stars as Shirley Chisholm in the story of the first Black congresswoman and her trailblazing run for president of the United States in 1972.

Also in attendance at the premiere were co-stars Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Michael Cherrie, and W. Earl Brown. Shirley is one of the last films made by the late Lance Reddick.

Shirley will be released on Netflix on March 22. The movie currently has an 83% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Watch the trailer below!

FYI: Regina is wearing a Schiaparelli dress and Le Silla shoes.