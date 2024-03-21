Insider Reveals Where Ivanka Trump Stands With Donald Trump & If She'll Get Involved in Politics Again

An insider is speaking out about where Ivanka Trump stands with her dad Donald Trump as he heads into the 2024 presidential election and deals with a multitude of legal scandals.

If you were unaware, Ivanka played a key role in her dad’s previous presidential election campaigns and was also a star player while he was in office. This time around, she has kept her distance from the campaign.

Is there bad blood brewing between the two? Will Ivanka get involved in the White House again if Donald does win the election? A source close to the family weighed in on both points.

A source told People that Ivanka and Donald‘s relationship is fine. However, it is extremely unlikely that she will be returning to politics with her controversial father.

“Ivanka still sees her dad but definitely wants to separate herself from his scandals,” they explained. “Ivanka hasn’t attended a lot of public Trump events but she is also traveling around the world and hitting major social openings and galas that she likes people to know about.”

They continued, saying that she “will always be a daddy’s girl.” However, “She will also always protect herself and pick and choose the family gatherings she attends, like Melania does.”

The source alleged that Ivanka is “very happy, living her best life” in Miami, Florida with her husband Jared Kushner and children.

“She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn’t care. She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn’t want to be involved,” they said.

As for her previous experience in politics, the source added that Ivanka was in “a hard position,” explaining, “She doesn’t agree with everything [President Trump] says, but she doesn’t want to publicly disagree with him, so she just wants to stay out of it at this stage.”

