Jennifer Lawrence Bundles Up for Walk Around NYC

Jennifer Lawrence is getting in some fresh air.

The 33-year-old No Hard Feelings actress bundled up as she went for a walk around the park on Monday afternoon (March 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

For her outing, Jennifer wrapped a gray sweater around her neck and head while wearing a brown coat, black leggings, clogs, and sunglasses.

Earlier this month, Jennifer was in Los Angeles for the 2024 Oscars where she helped present the Best Actress award to her longtime BFF Emma Stone!

While attending the 2024 Golden Globes earlier this year, Jennifer reunited with one of her Hunger Games co-stars.

Did you know that Jennifer has a tattoo that she regrets getting?

Click through the gallery inside for more photos of Jennifer Lawrence stepping out in NYC…