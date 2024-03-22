Daily Wire Fires Candace Owens, Alleged Reason Why Revealed - See Her Response

Candace Owens has been fired by the Daily Wire.

The 34-year-old conservative commentator joined the network in 2021. However, on Friday cofounder Jeremy Boreing took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the company had parted ways with her.

“Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship,” he wrote in a simple statement. He did not provide anymore information.

In the aftermath, Candace took to social media to share her own reaction. Meanwhile, a source opened up about the alleged reason that she was fired.

“The rumors are true— I am finally free,” Candace wrote in her own post on X. She urged followers to keep up with her work at her personal website.

She promised additional news to come in the near future and confirmed that she’d be relaunching her show “after a brief hiatus” on her personal YouTube channel.

Neither Candace nor Jeremy provided specifics about the reason for the firing. However, TMZ reported that she was let go due to “what they viewed as her repeated promotion of antisemitism.”

Candace has denied that she is antisemitic in recent interviews. However, a recent appearance on the Fresh and Fit podcast was flagged as promoting antisemitism. During her appearance on it, she discussed a feud with Daily Wire star Ben Shapiro. The show included what appeared to be an antisemitic diss directed at Ben and his Israeli wife.

It is unclear if Candace was aware of the diss at the time of recording.

Either way, the outlet reported that this was “the last straw” and that Candace was fired earlier this week. Ben was said to not be involved in the decision.

Candace is a controversial figure online and in Hollywood and has made inflammatory remarks about stars like Lizzo in the past.