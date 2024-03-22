Kim Kardashian Mourns Death of Aunt Karen Houghton

Kim Kardashian is remembering her aunt Karen Houghton after her death.

Earlier this week, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to reveal that her younger sister passed away at the age of 65.

Following her passing, Kim, 43, shared a post mourning Karen.

Keep reading to find out more…“🕊️I love you so much auntie Karen🕊️” Kim wrote on Instagram along with several throwback photos of Karen over the years.

Kourtney Kardashian then took to the comments of Kim‘s post to write, “Auntie Karen ❤”

Karen died unexpectedly on Monday, March 18 and TMZ reports that her death is being attributed to natural causes. No further details have been revealed.

Karen‘s daughter Natalie Zettel also recently spoke out after the death of her mom.

Our continued thoughts go out to Kris, Natalie and their loved ones during this difficult time.