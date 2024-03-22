Top Stories
Mar 22, 2024 at 12:21 pm
By JJ Staff

15 Real Life Soap Opera Couple Breakups, Including Called Off Engagements, Divorces & 1 Love Triangle That Could Be the Plot of a Show

Relationship drama often drives the plot of our favorite soap operas, and a happy ending isn’t always right around the corner.

Some characters find a fairytale love story, but it’s rarely without a few bumps along the road. After all, affairs, amnesia and so many other unexpected plot twists make it pretty hard for a relationship to go the distance.

There isn’t often quite as much drama in real life, but the set of a soap opera is actually a spot where romantic relationships are born between costars. While there aren’t as many wild plot twists, these love stories can be nearly as contentious as the ones we see onscreen.

And they aren’t all guaranteed to last.

We previously rounded up 15 soap opera couples who are dating in real life, including one that has been married for nearly 50 years!

However, we were able to find as many former couples who have broken up. Several actors have dated and even married multiple costars. Others made it decades before deciding to call things off.

The list also includes stars who divorced and called of engagements or simply broke things off. There’s also one iconic love triangle that started out as the plot of a popular soap opera before bleeding over into real life!

Scroll through the slideshow to see a lineup of soap opera power couples who split up…

Photos: Getty
