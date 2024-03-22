Ricky Martin Gives Dating Update, Describes Himself as a Lover, Talks About What He Gets in His DMs & if Size Matters

Ricky Martin spilled on all things related to his love life.

The 52-year-old actor and musician split from his longtime husband Jwan Yosef in late 2023. While on Watch What Happens Live this week, Ricky revealed if he was seeing anyone or looking for love on dating apps like Raya.

He also reflected on the sort of DMs that he receives after opening up about his foot fetish in an interview. Ricky broached more topics, as well. He described his first kiss, revealed his first celebrity crush and described himself as a lover in three words.

He even weighed in on the age-old question: Does size matter?

Read more about Ricky Martin’s love life…

“I’m super chill. I’m just taking care of my kids and spending time with them. I’m in a really good place, and I like it like that. I’m a flirt always, but, you know, I’m really cool,” Ricky said, making it clear that he wasn’t looking for love at the moment.

However, Ricky joked that he’s gotten a lot of interesting content in his DMs since talking about his fetish for feet.

“It was like I greenlighted everybody, and everybody keeps… All the time,” he joked, about receiving photos of feet from his fans and followers. “That’s all I get now, and I’m really happy about it. I mean, some are kind of weird. I’m like, ‘Oh no.’”

What else did he have to say? His first celebrity crush was John Travolta, and he is the big spoon while cuddling. Speaking of size, he cheekily told host Andy Cohen that the “size of the vessel is important.”

What was his first kiss like? “I was corned. It was wet. It was delicious,” he said. “It was a beautiful girl that I was so in love with.”

And what type of lover is Ricky? “Generous, caring, passionate,” he told the audience.

If you missed it, Ricky recently opened up about the legal situation with his nephew and more in a very revealing interview. He also explained why a family member encouraged him to come out.

Press play on Ricky Martin’s interview snippets below…