Ricky Martin Reveals Family Member Who Encouraged Him to Come Out

One family member played a key role in Ricky Martin‘s decision to publicly come out as gay.

The 52-year-old music icon became a breakout star in the ’90s with the success of singles like “Livin’ the Vida Loca.” It was years after he became a household name that Ricky opened up about his sexuality.

In a new interview, he explained that the decision was against the advice of his team, who were concerned that being openly gay would hurt him professionally. However, he had the utmost support from one family member.

While on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Ricky explained that his dad, a psychologist, told him that he had to be honest, especially after he welcomed twin sons Valentino and Matteo.

“He said, ‘What are you gonna teach your kids to lie? You gotta be open. You gotta go out… I want to help you. How can we do this,’” he recalled.

Ricky continued, saying, “And I’m like, ‘All right, Dad, I’m working on it. Gimme a second. I don’t know how. I don’t know if it’s through an interview. I don’t know if I want to write a letter and tweet it. I don’t know. Gimme a break. It’ll come.’”

He ultimately shared the news on social media.

