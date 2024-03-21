Lenny Kravitz Reveals How He Gets Along With Channing Tatum, Daughter Zoe's Fiance

Lenny Kravitz revealed what he really thinks about his daughter Zoe‘s fiance Channing Tatum.

The Hollywood couple started dating in 2021 and casually revealed that they were engaged in October 2023.

While on Sherri, Lenny weighed in on his daughter’s love life, revealing what sort of relationship his has with his future son-in-law. He even recalled the first time that they met!

“He’s a great guy. We get on really well,” Lenny gushed about the Step Up actor. “We have our own relationship as well. We hang out and we talk. He’s a very soulful human being. He was raised well; he has manners and class.”

He described their first meeting as “very natural.”

Lenny continued, saying, “He’s very sweet. It works. Life is about timing and what you’ve gone through, what you’ve learned, and they’re in the right place.”

Channing was recently on hand with Zoe to celebrate one of Lenny‘s very exciting professional milestones.

Earlier this month, Channing had a hysterical reaction to one of his future father-in-law’s thirst traps.