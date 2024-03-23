New Mom Bhad Bhabie Shares First Picture of Newborn Baby Kali Love

Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregoli) is showing off her newborn daughter Kali Love!

Earlier this month the 20-year-old entertainer revealed that she and boyfriend Le Vaughn had welcomed their first child together.

At the time, she shared a photo of herself snuggling up with Kali in a hospital bed. On Friday (March 22), she hopped on social media to share the first clear photo of her little one.

Head inside to see Bhad Bhabie’s new baby pic…

Taking to Instagram, Bhabie shared a selfie of herself cradling Kali in her arms. She is wearing a pick robe while her daughter, who has a pink heart hiding her face, is swaddled in a blanket covered in hearts.

They look so cute!

If you missed it, Bhabie opened up about how she was preparing for motherhood and how she learned that she was pregnant. She also explained the origin of Kali‘s name.

We pulled together everything that you’ll want to know about Bhad Bhabie‘s boyfriend.