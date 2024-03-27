'The Jinx Part Two' Trailer Continues Investigation Into Robert Durst

The trailer for The Jinx – Part Two has debuted online, just a few weeks ahead of the docu-series’ continuation.

The Jinx – Part Two is a new six-episode continuation of the groundbreaking Emmy®-winning documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, from Andrew Jarecki, which debuted on HBO in 2015. In Part Two, the filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst‘s prison calls, and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now.

Head inside to watch…

The new episodes will kick off on Sunday (April 21). New episodes will debut weekly on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Robert Durst died while incarcerated in January of 2022. He passed away at the San Joaquin General Hospital and had been after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

He was sentenced to life in prison in October of 2021 for the murder of his friend, Susan Berman. Many believed he also killed his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, who disappeared in the early 1980s.

Watch the trailer below…