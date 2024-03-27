'Star Trek 4' Still In the Works, Movie Finds New Writer

Good news for Star Trek fans – the fourth movie is still happening!

It has been a couple of years since we’ve had an update on the planned movie, and now we know the latest on where it stands.

News of the fourth film was first revealed in February 2022, surprising the cast and fans, but later that year, was removed from the release schedule.

Variety is revealing that The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey has signed on to pen the script for the project, which would be the final film with the cast of the rebooted film franchise.

Those stars include Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg.

Matt Shakman was set to direct the fourth film, but left the project for Mavel’s Fantastic Four.

No other news on Star Trek has been revealed at this time, but Variety reports this update is the most promising in the last couple years.

In case you missed it, there’s also another Star Trek movie in the works, with Michelle Yeoh reprising her Star Trek: Discovery character!

There were previously plans for a Star Trek movie with Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth, but it was scrapped.