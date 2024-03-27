Austin Butler to Star in Darren Aronofsky's Crime Thriller 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler is taking on a new role.

The 32-year-old Dune: Part Two star will appear in the crime thriller Caught Stealing from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, THR reported.

The Sony film is based on the book by Charlie Huston, and “follows Hank Thompson, a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s NYC.”

Charlie Huston is writing the script. Darren is producing via his Protozoa Pictures.

“I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller-coaster ride to life. I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers,” said the director in a statement.

“Darren is one of the most brilliant audiovisual storytellers in the world, and adapting these wonderful books by Charlie Huston for Austin to star was too exciting an opportunity to not be a part of,” said Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

