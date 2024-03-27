Jeremiah Brent Talks Replacing Bobby Berk on 'Queer Eye,' Responds to Drama-Filled Headlines

Jeremiah Brent is the new interior design expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye and he’s opening up about replacing former cast member Bobby Berk.

There have been plenty of reports of feuds behind the scenes at Queer Eye and allegations of issues between Bobby and other cast members.

Now, Jeremiah is responding to headlines about drama among the cast.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’ve got to tell you, there’s no drama with any of us. We’re all in a group chat. We’re having the time of our lives,” he told House Beautiful. “Everybody’s heads and hearts are in the right spot. It’s really healthy right now, and I think we’re all really excited about this season.”

Jeremiah talked about the fun time he’s having while filming the show right now.

“I haven’t laughed this hard in a long, long time,” he said. “In some ways, Queer Eye is connecting me to a part of myself that I had left behind, because I’m in dad mode and I run a business. With them, I get to be a little bit more free.”

Jeremiah also explained why he keeps his design business separate from husband Nate Berkus‘ business.

“I wanted to really earn my position in this industry. I wanted to work really hard. I never asked for help. I did it all on my own, which is probably why I have some gray hairs,” he said. “But I figured it out, and I’m glad I did, because I didn’t sacrifice who I am along the way.”

For more from Jeremiah, visit HouseBeautiful.com.