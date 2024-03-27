When Calls the Heart's Erin Krakow Weighs In on Team Nathan vs. Team Lucas

Erin Krakow previously responded to the big debate on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart.

If you don’t know, the new season will begin on Sunday (April 7) at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

For years, there’s been a big debate among fans: Team Nathan (Kevin McGarry) or Team Lucas (Chris McNally).

“I will start by saying I think it’s a real testament to Kevin and Chris and Penny Perry, our casting director, and all the executives and everybody who put a lot of time and energy and thought into casting these two roles,” she shared in an interview. “But Kevin and Chris especially brought so much to their parts that they made it a real challenge. I mean, our fans were torn; they were super passionate about their teams. They were invested.”

Erin added that she gave “a lot of credit to all of the people involved with bringing Kevin and Chris on board, but especially Kevin and Chris for what they brought to those characters. I can understand why people were so passionate about it.”

She continued, “Also, especially after what Elizabeth had been through, they wanted to make sure that she was set up with the right guy. And it makes me feel good that they were protective of her.”

Erin did say that she has noticed that there are still heated debates between the two love interests for Elizabeth.

“For the most part, the negativity has calmed down. And I would say that our show is very much an ensemble. It’s not just about Elizabeth’s romantic journey, and so there’s so much story for every viewer, regardless of what ‘team’ you were on,” she shared. “And I have found that even those who said that they would never watch again are still with us, and they’re enjoying the stories because there’s so much heart on When Calls the Heart.”

Kevin did apologize to fans who were upset at Elizabeth ending her relationship to Lucas.