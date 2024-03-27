'One Tree Hill' Co-Stars Jana Kramer & Austin Nichols to Reunite for New Lifetime Movie

Jana Kramer and Austin Nichols will share the screen once again!

The former One Tree Hill co-stars have been cast to star in the upcoming Lifetime movie Gaslit By My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story, which is based on a true story.

In addition, Jana‘s first child, daughter Jolie Rae Caussin, will also star as her on-screen daughter, Amelia.



Here’s a synopsis: Morgan (Kramer) and Rodney Metzer (Nichols) were childhood sweethearts and married by the time Morgan was just 21 years old. The couple loses their first child shortly after birth but are overjoyed when they have twins a year later. Tensions began to rise when Rodney loses his job and goes into debt. Rodney blames their fights on Morgan’s drinking – even if she’d only had one – and convinces Morgan that she pushed him down the stairs in a blackout rage. The couple finally separates, and Morgan’s life begins to turn around, until Rodney gets diagnosed with cancer. Not long after, a masked intruder breaks into Morgan’s home and assaults her. Rodney shows up only minutes after the intruder is gone; when authorities question him, Rodney’s story doesn’t seem to be adding up. Does Rodney really have cancer and is he the hero that he claims to be, or has he been gaslighting Morgan for decades?

In addition to starring, Jana will also executive produce. She will also film a new PSA for Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative.

J Barrett Cooper, Denise Dal Vera and Maximo Sherman will also star in the movie, which is set to begin filming this month, and premiere on Lifetime during the network’s “Ripped from the Headlines” summer slate.

Last year, Jana starred in the Lifetime movie A Cowboy Christmas Romance, which featured the network’s first-ever sex scene in a holiday movie.

