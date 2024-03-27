Zayn Malik Shares Details About Raising Daughter Khai, Explains Move to Rural Pennsylvania

Zayn Malik is opening up about his daughter Khai.

The 31-year-old music star welcomed his daughter in 2020 with ex Gigi Hadid.

Before she was born, Zayn decided he wanted to raise her in rural Pennsylvania, where he has owned a farm not far from his ex’s mother Yolanda Hadid.

“When I found out that my partner at the time was pregnant, I pretty quickly made up my mind that this would be a great place to raise a child because there’s so much for her to do here,” he told L’Officiel. “So, we do spend a lot of time outside.”

Khai lives there half the time with her dad.

“We do the gardening,. She likes to camp with me. We cook outside. We fish a little bit. And she’s really into it, too, so it makes it fun. Hopefully, we can create some amazing memories here,” he said, adding: “I love gardening. I got into it when I moved out here, probably about seven years ago. And now I get to share that experience with her, because I’ve gotten a bit better at things. My crops are actually edible and usable.”

“I’ll just find her, like, munching on a piece of broccoli, which is a parent’s worst nightmare, you know? Whatever way you can get veggies into your kids, right?” he added.

Khai is also “starting to understand that Baba sings and Baba does music,” Zayn said of his music.

“Khai has a lot of natural ability herself already. I know, it sounds ridiculous because she’s three, but her retention for language, especially when it’s formatted in a musical sense to her, has been amazing.”

“She’ll remember every lyric of every song that she likes,” he continued. “She remembers chord progressions and notes. She can do runs that have, like, three, four notes already. I look forward to seeing what she’s going to be capable of doing as she gets older.”

