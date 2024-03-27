Elle Fanning & Boyfriend Gus Wenner Support Her Sister Dakota at 'Ripley' NYC Screening

Elle Fanning is showing support for her older sister Dakota Fanning!

The 25-year-old The Great actress was joined by her boyfriend Gus Wenner while attending a screening of Dakota‘s new limited series Ripley on Tuesday (March 26) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

Dakota attended the event alongside co-stars Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Eliot Sumner, and Maurizio Lombardi, as well as writer, director, and executive producer Steve Zaillian.

In the eight-episode limited series Ripley, Andrew plays Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

All episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on April 4.

Elle and Gus made their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this year!