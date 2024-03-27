Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Gives Seth Meyers a 'Lesbian Makeover' While Day Drinking

Kristen Stewart Gives Seth Meyers a 'Lesbian Makeover' While Day Drinking

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 2 Series in 2024

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 2 Series in 2024

Mar 27, 2024 at 2:19 pm
By JJ Staff

Elle Fanning & Boyfriend Gus Wenner Support Her Sister Dakota at 'Ripley' NYC Screening

Elle Fanning & Boyfriend Gus Wenner Support Her Sister Dakota at 'Ripley' NYC Screening

Elle Fanning is showing support for her older sister Dakota Fanning!

The 25-year-old The Great actress was joined by her boyfriend Gus Wenner while attending a screening of Dakota‘s new limited series Ripley on Tuesday (March 26) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

Dakota attended the event alongside co-stars Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Eliot Sumner, and Maurizio Lombardi, as well as writer, director, and executive producer Steve Zaillian.

In the eight-episode limited series Ripley, Andrew plays Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

All episodes of the series will premiere on Netflix on April 4.

Elle and Gus made their red carpet debut as a couple earlier this year!
Just Jared on Facebook
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 01
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 02
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 03
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 04
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 05
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 06
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 07
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 08
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 09
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 10
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 11
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 12
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 13
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 14
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 15
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 16
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 17
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 18
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 19
elle fanning gus wenner dakota fanning ripley screening 20

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, Eliot Sumner, Elle Fanning, Gus Wenner, Johnny Flynn, Maurizio Lombardi