Kyle Richards Reveals 'Real Housewives' Advice Rihanna Gave Her In Aspen

Kyle Richards is opening up about hanging out with Rihanna in Aspen!

The 55-year-old actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star ran into the 36-year-old singer and Fenty Beauty founder while out in the Colorado vacation spot back in December 2023.

If you didn’t know, Rihanna is actually a big Housewives fan!

During the impromptu meetup at the Kemo Sabe store, Rihanna actually gave Kyle some advice about dealing with her RHOBH castmates.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Kyle shared the story of how her run-in with Rihanna happened, and how RiRi was only at the store because Kyle had shopped there!

“So, she was in Kemo Sabe when I was in Aspen. It was actually closed, Kemo Sabe and I was heading home and I saw there was a light on and I was like, ‘Oh, I need to get something from there,’ and I knew they would open the door for me, so I knocked and they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s Kyle,’ and I saw them like saying something like, ‘What do we do,’ and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ so they let me in and then they’re like, ‘What’s going on?’” Kyle revealed.

“I said, ‘Oh, I wanted to pick up this thing here,’ and I said, ‘Who’s upstairs?’ There was music and they’re like, ‘It’s Rihanna,’” she continued. “It was closed for her because it was like 9:30 at night and I was like, ‘Oh, well will you tell her I know that she’s a fan of the show,’ because she stopped my daughter once and tapped my daughter on the shoulder when she was with a group of her friends and my daughter turned around. It was Rihanna and she said, ‘I just want you to know that I’m obsessed with you and your family, and I love you guys so much,’ and my daughter started crying.”

Kyle went on, saying, “I never forgot how sweet that was, so she went up and told her, ‘Kyle‘s here,’ and then she came down and she said, ‘She’s the only reason I’m here right now. Send her up,’ so I went up there and she was so sweet. She was giving me all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women, how we’re handling things and she was the cutest thing and my daughters came up.”

She then revealed specific advice that Rihanna gave her on handling questions about her marriage from her Real Housewives co-stars.

“I haven’t told anybody this, but she said something that was so amazing to me and I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ She said, ‘Next time one of these women want to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them, Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?‘”

Kyle concluded, “Oh my god, but I don’t know if that’s bad I repeated it or not, but I was like, this woman is so smart. She’s such a woman’s woman. She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out.”

If you missed it, check out the photo Kyle and her daughters, Farrah, Alexia and Sophia took with Rihanna!

