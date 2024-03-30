Top Stories
Mar 30, 2024 at 8:18 pm
By JJ Staff

New Dad Robert Pattinson Masks Up During 2 Outings After Welcoming First Child With Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson is playing it safe after becoming a first-time dad.

The 37-year-old The Batman actor welcomed his first child with fiancee Suki Waterhouse sometime this month. They casually confirmed the news this week by stepping out together with a stroller.

Since then, Robert has made two solo outings in Los Angeles. Both times he was wearing a face mask.

On Thursday (March 28), the actor was seen heading into work at a studio. He was dressed casually in a jacket and dark pants with a baseball cap and a black face mask. He did some shopping on Saturday (March 30) in the rain, wearing a hooded jacket and shorts.

We hope that he and Suki are enjoying their time with their little one!

Robert and Suki have been an item since 2018. We learned of their engagement in late 2023.

Speaking of Robert, we rounded up nine other actors who were in the running for his star-making role in the Twilight franchise! There are some very surprising names on the list.

