Jim Parsons Teases 'Young Sheldon' Cameo, Reveals What It Was Like to Film

Jim Parsons is making his first onscreen appearance at the very end of Young Sheldon.

The 51-year-old actor originated the role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, which sparked the spinoff series Young Sheldon.

He’s narrated the spinoff through all seven seasons and will make an onscreen cameo alongside one other costar in the series finale in May. Jim reflected on the opportunity in a new interview.

Earlier this month we learned that Jim and Mayim Bialik were appearing in the finale, which airs on May 16 on CBS.

While on Today this week, Jim described the experience as “very weird. Also very beautiful” vi EW.

“Big Bang Theory was always a live-audience show and Young Sheldon is a single-camera show, and I got to do it with Mayim — we both played Sheldon and Amy from the series — and to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn’t creepy,” he reflected. “Like going like, ‘What are we doing here again?!’ Instead, it was really sweet. It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was very grateful that they asked us to do it.”

