Ramy Youssef Calls for the End of Israel & Palestine's Conflict During 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Ramy Youssef called for an end in the conflict between Israel and Palestine during his opening monologue on the March 30 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The comedian and Poor Things actor is hosting the latest episode of the popular late-night show, which features musical guest Travis Scott.

During his monologue, Ramy addressed the conflict and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

After joking about the upcoming presidential election, Ramy reflected on the power of prayer.

“All I have is prayers. That’s all I can do right now. In my friend group, I’m one of the only guys who prays. I’m friends with a lot of sinners,” he joked. He added that his friends call to ask for prayers.

For instance, one friend called to ask for support while he was in a custody battle over his dog. Another called to discuss a more serious subject.

“His whole family’s in Gaza. He goes, ‘Ramy, they’re suffering. I don’t know where half of them are. I don’t know what to do. Please, pray for them. It’s the only thing we can do,’” he recalled.

Ramy reflected on his prayers that night: “Please free the people of Palestine, please,” he said. “And please free the hostages. All the hostages.”

He continued, saying, “And while you’re it, free Mr. Bojangles. He’s a beautiful dog. I’m praying for that dog.”

We’ll update you about anything else that happens during the show and get this post updated with Ramy‘s monologue once it’s available.

Ramy was one of many stars to call for a ceasefire in a meaningful way while attending the 2024 Oscars this month.