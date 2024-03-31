Patrick Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute to 'Gen V' Costar Chance Perdomo After His Sudden Death

Patrick Schwarzenegger is remembering Chance Perdomo after his sudden death.

The actor, who played Andre Anderson in the Prime Video series and starred in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident on Saturday (March 30). He was 27 years old.

In the aftermath, Patrick took to social media to reflect on working with Chance and his loss.

On X (formerly Twitter), Patrick reacted to another post about Chance.

“This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV,” he wrote. “RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️”

He responded to another post who shared a photo from the series, writing, “D-mn that just made me tear up.”

The producers of Gen V issued a statement as well. It has been announced that the show’s second season was indefinitely delayed.

Gen V was renewed for a second season in October 2023 after its first season debuted to strong reviews.