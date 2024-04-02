Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor &amp; More

Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner &amp; Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 02, 2024 at 8:44 pm
By JJ Staff

'FBI: International' Season 3 - 1 New Star Is Joining at the End of the Season!

Continue Here »

'FBI: International' Season 3 - 1 New Star Is Joining at the End of the Season!

FBI: International is going strong!

The hit CBS series, a spinoff of the FBI franchise, returned with Season 3 on Tuesday, February 13.

The show follows the FBI team headquartered in Europe as they neutralize threats to American citizens abroad.

Among all the stars leaving and joining the series, at least one star has just been announced to join the cast mid-season.

Click through to see which star joined for FBI: International Season 3…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Carter Redwood, CBS, Christina Wolfe, Eva-Jane Willis, FBI, FBI International, Heida Reed, Luke Kleintank, Slideshow, Television, Teri Polo, Vinessa Vidotto