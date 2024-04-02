Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor &amp; More

Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner &amp; Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 02, 2024 at 9:20 pm
By JJ Staff

Leonardo DiCaprio Arrives at Beverly Hills Hotel for Lunch Meeting

Leonardo DiCaprio Arrives at Beverly Hills Hotel for Lunch Meeting

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting some business done.

The 49-year-old Killers of the Flower Moon actor dropped his car off at the valet as he arrived at The Beverly Hills Hotel for a lunch meeting on Monday afternoon (April 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

For his meeting, Leo tried to keep a low profile wearing a gray face mask, sunglasses, and a black hat while going business casual in a white collared T-shirt and tan pants.

Last week, Leo and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti met up with several other Oscar-winning actors for dinner in Santa Monica.

If you missed it, Beyoncé listed one of Leo‘s movies as an inspiration for her new album Cowboy Carter.

In a recent interview, Leo shared some rare insight into his daily life.
Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio lunch meeting at beverly hills hotel 01
leonardo dicaprio lunch meeting at beverly hills hotel 02
leonardo dicaprio lunch meeting at beverly hills hotel 03
leonardo dicaprio lunch meeting at beverly hills hotel 04
leonardo dicaprio lunch meeting at beverly hills hotel 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio