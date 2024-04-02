Leonardo DiCaprio Arrives at Beverly Hills Hotel for Lunch Meeting

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting some business done.

The 49-year-old Killers of the Flower Moon actor dropped his car off at the valet as he arrived at The Beverly Hills Hotel for a lunch meeting on Monday afternoon (April 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For his meeting, Leo tried to keep a low profile wearing a gray face mask, sunglasses, and a black hat while going business casual in a white collared T-shirt and tan pants.

Last week, Leo and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti met up with several other Oscar-winning actors for dinner in Santa Monica.

If you missed it, Beyoncé listed one of Leo‘s movies as an inspiration for her new album Cowboy Carter.

In a recent interview, Leo shared some rare insight into his daily life.