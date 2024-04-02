Is Another Tobey Maguire 'Spider-Man' Movie In the Works? Director Sam Raimi Responds to Rumors

Rumors are going around that Tobey Maguire could be suiting back up in red and blue for another Spider-Man movie with director Sam Raimi!

The 48-year-old actor and the director worked together on the first trilogy in the early 2000s, and Tobey reprised his Peter Parker in 2021′s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If you didn’t know, there were plans for a fourth movie years ago, but those fell through.

Now, Sam is reacting to rumors of a Spider-Man 4 with him directing Tobey once again.

“Well, I haven’t heard about that yet,” he told CBR recently at WonderCon. “I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, ‘Well, folks, we can also tell that story!’”

“I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey again in it,” Sam added.

The director, who last worked with Marvel on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, then was asked if Tobey would be up for it again.

“I haven’t talked to Tobey about [a fourth movie with me], but maybe Marvel has or Columbia Pictures,” Sam said. “I just worked with Marvel on a movie called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, I’m on great terms with them. I’m sure I would hear about it if it was in the works.”

Last year, Tobey shared his thoughts on reprising his version of the character for a fifth time.

