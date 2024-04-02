Top Stories
Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Country Queen While Being Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Angie Harmon Says Her Dog Was Killed by Instacart Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Story

Rome Flynn Breaks Silence on Shocking 'Chicago Fire' Exit, Explains Why He Left

'American Idol' 2024: Top 24 Contestants Revealed for Season 22 - Watch Every Audition Video!

Apr 02, 2024 at 2:01 am
By JJ Staff

Zoe Kravitz Reunites with 'Rough Night' Co-Star Ilana Glazer for NYC Dinner

Zoe Kravitz and Ilana Glazer are reuniting for dinner, seven years after starring together in the comedy Rough Night.

The actresses were seen meeting up for a meal at Zuma restaurant on Monday night (April 1) in New York City.

Rough Night was a raunchy comedy about five best friends from college who reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

The movie also starred Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, and Jillian Bell. Watch the trailer!

Zoe was recently joined by her famous fiance while supporting her dad at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony.
Photos: Backgrid
