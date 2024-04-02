Zoe Kravitz Reunites with 'Rough Night' Co-Star Ilana Glazer for NYC Dinner

Zoe Kravitz and Ilana Glazer are reuniting for dinner, seven years after starring together in the comedy Rough Night.

The actresses were seen meeting up for a meal at Zuma restaurant on Monday night (April 1) in New York City.

Rough Night was a raunchy comedy about five best friends from college who reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

The movie also starred Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, and Jillian Bell. Watch the trailer!

Zoe was recently joined by her famous fiance while supporting her dad at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremony.