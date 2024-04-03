Frankie Muniz Explains Why He Walked Off Set of 'Malcolm in the Middle' & Missed Two Episodes

Frankie Muniz is looking back at his time on set of Malcolm in the Middle.

The 38-year-old former actor is currently competing on the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here and in the latest episode that aired on Monday (April 1), Frankie revealed that he temporarily quit the Fox sitcom.

“Here’s a story no one knows, ready?” Frankie began. “There’s two episodes I’m not in, ‘cause I walked off the set.”

Keep reading to find out more…Frankie went on to say that he left the set in protest of certain crew members’ behavior.

“Everyone was so afraid to stand up when certain people were controlling or rude or disrespectful, like they walked on pins and needles,” Frankie explained. “I remember being so mortified by watching people afraid to stand up for themselves, kind of like, ‘Say something!’ I didn’t care if they told me I was never going back, because it was worth it to me, you know what I mean?”

He continued, “I didn’t care if they told me I was never going back, because it was worth it to me,” before adding, “It helped that the show was based around me.”

Frankie is credited in all 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle, which ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2006.

After he shared his story of walking off set, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Frankie did not physically appear in the 17th episode of season four, but only appeared in a flashback from the previous episode. However, it’s unclear which other episode didn’t feature Frankie on set.

