Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Support Dev Patel at 'Monkey Man' Screening in West Hollywood

Halsey and Avan Jogia are hitting the red carpet!

The couple attended a special screening of Dev Patel‘s directorial debut Monkey Man hosted by Universal Pictures on Tuesday night (April 2) held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also joining Dev at the screening were his co-stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash Tripath, Vipin Sharma, Makarand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Keep reading to find out more…Monkey Man‘s story involves a man who embarks on mission for vengeance against the powerful people who murdered his mother.

Along with directing the movie and starring in it, Dev also co-wrote the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

Monkey Man hits theaters on Friday, April 5 – watch the trailer here!

