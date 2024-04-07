Taylor Swift Songs About Joe Alwyn: Swifties Believe These Songs are About Their Relationship

Taylor Swift‘s relationship with Joe Alwyn is on Swifties’ minds again ahead of the release of the hitmaker’s new album The Tortured Poets Department.

Like any other accomplished songwriter and artist, Taylor pulls inspiration from her personal life sometimes. That’s particularly the case when she’s in love.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that she’s sung quite a bit about the former couple’s relationship.

The 34-year-old “Enchanted” singer started dating the 33-year-old actor in 2016 – before the release of her album Reputation. They were an item for over six years before splitting up in April 2023.

In the time they were together, Taylor released five albums. Many of them contain love songs that Swifties believe document her relationship with Joe. Some of them were even written alongside her partner.

While teasing the new album, Taylor created five playlists of her music for Apple Music. Each one represents a different stages of heartbreak: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression and Acceptance.

Fans couldn’t help noticing that some of the songs believe to be about Joe landed in interesting spots on the mixes. For instance, many of them landed on the Denial playlist, which Taylor said was about “getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags.”

If you needed a refresher, we pulled together all of those songs to document their relationship in music from start to finish.

Scroll through Taylor Swift’s songs that are thought to address Joe Alwyn…