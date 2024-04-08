'Lovers & Liars' - 3 'FBoy Island' Stars Return in Spinoff CW Series!

Lovers and Liars is coming soon!

The FBoy Island spinoff reality television series will premiere on The CW on Thursday, April 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with a special preview airing on April 1.

The show will include three stars from FBoy Island returning to figure out which of the 24 women on the show are looking for love, and which ones are just looking to win the $100,000 prize.

Click through to find out who is competing, and who is hosting…